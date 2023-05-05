Claire Head has been appointed chief people and culture officer at Cynergy Bank.

Head has extensive experience with business change and transformation in dynamic banking environments, particularly in growth scenarios.

As CPO, she will oversee Cynergy Bank’s human resources operation, devising and implementing the bank’s strategy to attract, develop, and retain top people.

She will also prioritise diversity and inclusion to ensure that all team members are treated fairly and equally.

Nick Fahy, CEO of Cynergy Bank commented: “Claire is the latest in a series of senior appointments that reflect our evolving strategy and growth ambitions. Not only does her appointment increase female representation on our Executive Committee but also focuses on further establishing and maintaining a culture of excellence, high performance, diversity, and engagement as we continue to deliver the personalised service our SME customers expect.”

Head previously worked as the chief people officer and a member of the executive committee at pension provider Isio, where she was in charge of supervising staff and culture strategy to support business growth.

She also worked for Santander UK plc for five years, serving as deputy CPO and people director as well as retaining important HR positions at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Head added: “I am thrilled to join Cynergy Bank as it transforms the banking landscape for its customers. I look forward to leading and evolving the people and culture priorities, building on, and sustaining the strong engagement across the business to offer a positive and inspiring working environment.”

Cynergy Bank was founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs to meet the needs of business owners, real estate investors, and also family companies.

Furthermore, the firm offers a variety of digitally connected products and services to fulfil its customers’ demands for property finance, business and commercial banking, private banking, and personal savings.