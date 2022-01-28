Curi Capital buys KDI’s investment advisory business

Curi Capital, an investment adviser and full-service financial advisory unit within Curi, has acquired the investment advisory business of KDI Capital Partners (KDI).

Curi Capital did not disclose the financial value of the deal.

KDI was founded over three decades ago as a result of a partnership between managing partner John Day and Investors Management Corporation (IMC) to invest in publicly traded companies.

KDI evolved and deepened its expertise in investing in publicly traded equities for individuals, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans.

Curi Capital will retain all the KDI employees including Day, who will become managing director of equities.

Curi Capital CEO Dimitri Eliopoulos said: “We are relentlessly focused on improving our clients’ experience, our team, and our processes. Our long-term vision is to create a world-class financial advisory firm that helps our clients build true wealth—and we believe the capabilities and expertise that the KDI team brings to our firm help us take another meaningful step toward that vision.”

The deal, which is part of Curi Capital’s strategic growth plans, closed on 31 December 2021 and brings Curi Capital’s total assets under management to nearly $1.3bn.

Day said: “We are eager to join the Curi Capital team and to serve the firm’s growing client base with the same knowledge, discipline, and integrity that our long-standing clients have come to expect.

“This is an exciting combination that builds on the principles that have guided our team and our work since day one.”

Curi CEO Jason Sandner said: “Exceptional client service is a foundational value at Curi. KDI will only enhance this element of our business, while simultaneously expanding public investment options for the firm’s clients.”