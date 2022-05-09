Crypto Finance gains head of asset management

Stefan Schwitter has been appointed head of asset management at Crypto Finance (Asset Management) AG.

Schwitter will be responsible for the further expansion of the team, product, range and distribution channels.

He joins from SEBA Bank, where he led the investment solutions department. Previously, he ran the global investments & product division at VP Bank Group, the investment services Europe division for LGT Bank and the global active advisory services for EFG Bank.

“I am delighted to join the executive team of such a fast-growing and dynamic organisation at a time when the financial industry is experiencing revolutionary developments,” Schwitter said.

“I am looking forward to further expanding our footprint and leadership role as a pioneer in the regulated crypto space.”

“I want to thank Bernadette for the significant impact and growth the company enjoyed while she led the Asset Management team. I am confident that Stefan is the right person to widen the scope and build our next generation of Asset Management services and offerings,” added Jan Brzezek, CEO and founder of Crypto Finance.

In June 2021, Deutsche Börse Group acquired a majority stake in Crypto Finance AG, a financial group under consolidated FINMA supervision.

Crypto Finance offers trading, storage, and investment in digital assets to institutional and professional clients. Thanks to the deal, in the moderate three-digit CHF million range, Deutsche Börse extends its offering for digital assets with a direct entry point for investments, including post-trade services such as custody.

Furthermore, Crypto Finance will be able to scale its business and expand the range of digital asset services. Deutsche Börse also intends to make the Crypto Finance offering easily accessible for participants via its established platforms.

Currently, Crypto Finance offers 24/7 trading and brokerage of more than 200 digital assets in combination with a highly secure in-house custody solution. It also enables clients to store a wide range of digital assets securely with custody solutions and offers tokenisation and blockchain infrastructure services.