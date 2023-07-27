Karen Morris, Finance Director, Jersey, Crestbridge Family Office.

In her new position, Morris will collaborate closely on financial strategy with the leadership group and board of directors at Crestbridge FOS, which will honour the decade mark this year.

Morris will be in charge of all facets of financial reporting, planning, and forecasting while managing Crestbridge FOS’ internal finance team.

Furthermore, she will also manage client reporting and make sure clients’ accounting and tax reporting needs are met effectively.

With more than 25 years of accounting experience, Morris is a trained chartered accountant.

15 of those years were spent in Jersey-based industry of offshore financial services, primarily working with private clientele.

Heather Tibbo, CEO, Crestbridge Family Office Services, stated: “Karen will play a key role in helping to drive our growth strategy as we continue to cement Crestbridge Family Office Services as a leading independent and privately owned player in the market in what is our tenth anniversary year. Her commercial approach and multijurisdictional experience together with her leadership capabilities will be pivotal not only in ensuring the ongoing delivery of high-quality accounting and reporting services to clients but also in supporting our progressive journey as a business going forward.”

Furthermore, A North American fund administration company, Gen II Fund Services, said earlier this month that it will buy the institutional division of Crestbridge.

However, because this transaction does not include Crestbridge Family Office Services, it will continue to be privately owned and administered independently while providing private client, trust, and fiduciary services.

It will continue to provide the same level of care and attention to its clients and their advisers needs as it has for the past 10 years.