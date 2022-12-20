Claude Moser will report to Credit Suisse chief financial officer Dixit Joshi. Credit: Btina Widmer / Flickr (Creative Commons)

Credit Suisse Group has appointed former UBS Group banker Claude MOSER as its new group treasurer, Bloomberg has reported.

Moser will assume charge on 21 December this year and will report to Credit Suisse chief financial officer Dixit Joshi.

He will be based in Switzerland, added the agency citing an internal memo, which was confirmed by the company’s spokesperson.

Moser replaces Gian Marco Martino, who will become the Swiss investment bank’s deputy group treasurer.

Before joining Credit Suisse, Moser worked as a vice chair in management consulting boutique Orbit36 Risk Finance Solutions.

He worked at UBS for 30 years, with his most recent position at the firm being the global head of group asset and liability management.

Currently, Credit Suisse is carrying out a major revamp of its operations after it got entangled in a series of scandals in the past few years.

Early this month, the troubled bank concluded a CHF4bn ($4.3bn) capital raise to support its overhaul.

In a separate development, Bloomberg reported that two bankers from Credit Suisse’s credit division parted their ways with the bank in the last two weeks to join Robert W Baird & Co.

Both the bankers, James Gray and Daniel Bates, will join the fixed income capital markets team at Baird, an unnamed person privy to the development told the news agency.

The exit comes shortly after a development that says that Credit Suisse managing director Jeremy Duksin will jointly lead Baird’s new private equity advisory arm.