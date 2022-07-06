Credit Suisse appoints new private banking head in Switzerland

Credit Suisse has named Roger Suter as the new head of its private banking unit in Switzerland, effective 1 August 2022.

Suter, who is currently the Swiss bank’s regional head of Central Switzerland, succeeds current manager Serge Fehr.

Commenting on the development, Credit Suisse (Switzerland) CEO André Helfenstein said: “Private Banking Switzerland is a success story. Under the leadership of Serge Fehr, the business has continuously achieved strong results, transitioned to a more effective organisational set-up and introduced broad-based service excellence.

“Thanks to Serge Fehr’s passion, dedication and hard work over the last seven years, we can now hand over a well-functioning business area to Roger Suter, who successfully managed an important region for the bank in Switzerland, worked closely with Serge and the Private Banking Switzerland leadership team for many years and has deep knowledge of our private banking business and strategy.”

Related

Suter started his career at Credit Suisse in 1993. He was appointed as the regional head of Central Switzerland in 2012.

Recent appointments

Last month, Credit Suisse reportedly hired Rick Wolfgram from Truist Financial for the role of a managing director within its technology investment-banking group.

The same month, the Swiss bank named Min Huang as the head of its asset management business in the Asia Pacific.

In March this year, Credit Suisse made three senior appointments at its asset management unit, which was recently restructured.

Colin Fitzgerald from Invesco joined the bank as head of distribution and Jo McCaffrey from PineBridge Investments as global head of product.

The bank also elevated Filippo Rima to the position of global head of investment.