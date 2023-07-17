Since 2002, Hunziker has worked at Credit Suisse.

Prior to taking over the administration of the institutional client’s business in 2020 and joining the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland).

He also held positions such as head of region Zurich and head of strategy in the former Swiss Universal Bank division.

Hunziker has also presided over the Zurich Banking Association as president since 2019.

In addition to this, the head of corporate banking and a member of the executive board at Credit Suisse (Switzerland), Andreas Gerber, is leaving the company and taking a temporary leave.

Gerber has spent 34 years working for Credit Suisse and Schweizerische Volksbank.

Before that, he was in charge of the SME business in Region Zurich and Region Mittelland, among other responsibilities.

He was formerly in charge of corporate customers for the business since 2020.

André Helfenstein, CEO of Credit Suisse (Switzerland), stated: “I would like to thank Daniel for taking on the position as head of the corporate client’s business and wish him every success in this additional role. I wish to thank Andreas for his great commitment and valuable contribution. He has always been especially committed to supporting Swiss SMEs and was instrumental in driving the corporate client’s business at Credit Suisse. I wish him all the best for the future.”

UBS has finalised its takeover of Credit Suisse, and the two will function as one bank.

The merger of Credit Suisse and the ensuing restructuring of UBS will have a significant influence on the banking giant’s activities in Asia-Pacific.

It could open up new opportunities for other wealth management organisations in the Asia Pacific region.

However, a difficult integration procedure involving thousands of people and numerous divisions has started for this united business.