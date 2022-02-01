Credit Suisse expands Southeast Asia team with new hires

Credit Suisse has named Robert Huray as vice chairman of its Southeast Asia investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) arm, Reuters reported citing a memo.

Huray will also lead Credit Suisse’s global industrials group coverage for Southeast Asia.

Previously, he worked at Malaysian bank RHB and later managed the Southeast Asian investments of conglomerate Kuok Group.

From 2000 to 2004, he worked at Credit Suisse’s IBCM business in Singapore.

In the new roles, he will report to Southeast Asian IBCM co-heads Rehan Anwer and Kuan-Ern Tan as well as head of global industrials group in APAC Sanjeev Chaurasia.

Furthermore, the Swiss bank has also appointed Nick Thursby as the head of financial institutions group coverage for Southeast Asia.

Thursby will operate out of Singapore.

He will report to head of financial institutions group for APAC Michael Tan.