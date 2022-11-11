Credit Suisse Asset Management names new head for Swiss equities arm

Credit Suisse’s Equities Switzerland team oversees nearly $7.15bn in assets. Credit: Acebal/Flickr (Creative Commons).

Credit Suisse Asset Management has hired Damian Burkhardt to lead its Swiss equities division, effective 1 January 2023.

In his new role, Burkhardt will handle a team of equity portfolio managers and analysts who work on fundamental analysis to track investment opportunities in the Swiss equity market.

He will report to Christoph Bieri, who oversees the larger Equities Switzerland team including Swiss Indirect Real Estate.

The Equities Switzerland team oversees nearly CHF7bn ($7.15bn) in assets.

Burkhardt, an Accounting and Finance Master’s degree holder from London School of Economics and Political Science, has investment expertise in public markets and private equity both in Switzerland and abroad.

Prior to joining the Credit Suisse team, he served Lombard Odier Investment Managers as senior portfolio manager handling Swiss, European and Thematic Equities.

He also worked as an investment professional at BlackRock Private Equity Partners and for Teacher Retirement System of Texas, a pension fund in the US.

Credit Suisse Asset Management equities head Angus Muirhead said: “The arrival of Damian Burkhardt will strengthen our Swiss Equities team and his vast experience will also be of great support for our other strategies such as Themes, Dividend, Quality Growth, European Small & Mid Cap and Asia.

“His experience with both institutional and private investors puts him in an ideal position to manage and further develop our business.”

Until 30 September this year, the division was handling over 30 funds and 120 mandates worth CHF17.2bn ($17.59bn) in assets under management.