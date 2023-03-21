Anne Hiebler has been named Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions in Crédit Agricole CIB’s Global Investment Banking division, starting March 20 2023.

Hiebler, who replaces Bertrand Peyrelongue, will be located in Paris and report to Laurent Capes, Head of Global Investment Banking.

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking subsidiary of Credit Agricole Group.

Crédit Agricole CIB offers its major corporate and institutional clients a wide range of capital markets, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking, and international trade products and services.

The bank is a pioneer and global leader in climate finance, with a complete solution for all of its clients.

Hiebler has over 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, as well as Equity Capital Markets (ECM) transactions.

She is an Edhec graduate with a master’s degree in financial engineering from La Sorbonne.

Hiebler began her career in 1995 at Banexi – BNP Paribas’ M&A division. She began her career at Citigroup in 2000, where she focused on mergers and acquisitions, upper-mid and big company transactions, ECM projects, and major business coverage. Hiebler worked for two M&A consultancy firms between 2010 and 2014.

She has been a Managing Director at Natixis Partners since June 2015, where she has specialised on mergers and acquisitions.