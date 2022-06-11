Creative Planning acquires $114m wealth firm in Georgia

Creative Planning, a US-based registered investment adviser (RIA), has acquired $114m Georgia-based wealth management firm Rosen Capital Management.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquired firm was established as a life and health insurance agency in 1948. It currently operates as financial planning and money management firm with a focus on tax minimisation strategies, wealth management, insurance requirements and estate planning.

Commenting on the deal, Rosen Capital Management CEO Glenn Rosen said: “We are excited to join the Creative Planning team and utilise their expanded resources and talent to better serve our clients.

“Rosen Capital Management is a family business, and we are excited to join Creative Planning and have our family grow with Peter and the rest of the team!”

The transaction adds two new employees into the Creative Planning team, including Rosen.

Creative Planning CEO Peter Mallouk said: “Creative Planning is excited to bring on the Rosen Capital Management team who will help us break deeper into the Georgia market.

“From our first conversations with the Rosen team, we knew that the fit would be perfect due to their work ethic, dedication to clients, and overall core values.”

The latest deal follows a series of takeovers by Creative Planning, which plans to continue its acquisition streak throughout 2022.

The firm purchased Illinois-based boutique wealth management firm Heritage Way Advisors in April. It also took over San Francisco Bay Area-based RIA Emery Howard, JBJ Invest and Paradigm Financial Advisors this year.

Creative Planning advises on over $225bn in assets across all 50 states in the US and 65 countries.