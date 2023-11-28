Two new senior managing directors have been hired by Continuum Advisory Partners, following three insurance and wealth management deals.
With the addition of financial services bankers Andrew Gould from Deloitte and Duncan Buck from Fenchurch Advisory Partners, the independent corporate advisory firm now has 35 employees after just opening for business earlier this year.
Beginning in early 2024, Buck will hold the position of senior managing director.
Specialising in insurance sector advisory, this senior financial services banker has over 25 years of M&A experience.
As a senior managing director and vice chairman, Buck joined Fenchurch in 2012. He was a founding member of Lexicon Partners before joining Fenchurch; he worked on its development from 2000 until its sale to Evercore in 2011.
Additionally, Gould will also begin working for Continuum in H1 2024 as a senior managing director.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Having advised on M&A and fundraising for 20 years, his banker’s experience encompasses advising (re)insurers, MGAs, brokers, technology, and service providers to the personal, commercial, and specialty lines insurance markets.
Gould served as a partner at Deloitte, where he was stationed in the London office.
Together, Buck and Gould provided advice on more than 150 M&A transactions for a diverse clientele that included large corporations, private equity firms, entrepreneurs, and other institutional investors worldwide.
Garth Hackshall, one of Continuum’s founding partners and CEO, commented: “We see tremendous opportunity to grow and continue hiring top talent. Our successes, including our ability to attract the sector’s best advisers, show that the market is ready for something different: an independent advisory firm focused solely on the best client outcomes delivered with trust, independent thought and integrity. Duncan and Andrew fit our ethos of winning the right way, and we’re excited to work with them.”
Recently, Continuum has provided advice on several noteworthy insurance and wealth transactions. These include:
- Financial adviser to Markerstudy Group Holdings on its merger with Atlanta Group, Ardonagh’s personal lines broking business, to form a major new player in the UK insurance market;
- Correlation’s exclusive financial adviser on the sale of Animal Friends Insurance to Pinnacle Pet Group, a pet insurance intermediary in the UK, and
- Financial adviser to Titan Wealth Holdings, a wealth consolidator based in the United Kingdom, on its investment from Parthenon Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm.