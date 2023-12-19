Concentric Equity Partners has established a relationship with Infusion Marketing Group, a company that offers banks and credit unions data-driven marketing services and analytics.

Co-founder & CEO of Infusion Tim Keith will keep operating the company and hold a sizeable ownership position in CEP.

Located in Memphis, Tennessee, Infusion has assisted clients in generating over $15bn in new deposit and loan balances by working with hundreds of banks and credit unions nationwide.

The Infusion Norm, an exclusive database that is updated continuously and contains over 10 billion normative data points from hundreds of peer institutions, is what makes these discoveries possible.

Clients may compare against rival institutions using the Infusion Norm, which also offers comprehensive insights into specific growth prospects, shortcomings, and strengths.

In addition to this, the collective knowledge of the Infusion Strategy Team in banking, data analytics, and direct marketing exceeds the century mark.

Expanding upon its 2007 basis, the company has become an innovator in digital marketing for community banks and credit unions since Keith took over as CEO in 2019.

With CEP’s extensive industry knowledge and connection in the banking sector, the business aims to build on its reputation, unique sales methodology, and its proprietary dataset.

Todd Paul from CEP commented: “Infusion’s technology and amazing team, unlike many others, are able to provide key insights and marketing strategy to banks and credit unions. Partnering with Tim and the Infusion team is a natural fit with CEP. We are excited to leverage our banking and marketing expertise to help Infusion expand its ability to serve community banks and credit unions better.”

Keith added: “In this process, we wanted to find a partner who was knowledgeable in the industry, trustworthy, and had the same values as our company. We are thrilled to join forces with CEP and scale up Infusion substantially.”

