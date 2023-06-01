Laura Ward

William Blair, the boutique specialising in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, has announced the expansion of its US private wealth management offices in San Francisco and Denver.

Mark N. Warren and John D. Warren will be joining as managing directors, wealth advisors in Denver, and Laura Harrison Ward will join as managing director, wealth advisor in San Francisco.

“The addition of Laura, Mark, John, and their teams continues our expansion with tremendous advisors and people in important markets for us,” stated Ryan DeVore, head of private wealth management at William Blair. “Both teams showcase incredible dedication to client service and delivering the highest-caliber of investment guidance and financial planning expertise.”

The four-person wealth management group known and managed as Team Ward, includes senior investing specialist John Cella, senior client relationship associate Lisa Kwong, and client relationship associate Josh McDaniel.

The group is from first republic investment management, which has $2bn or more in client assets.

Ward offers consumers extensive wealth planning choices and customised tax-efficient investment programmes based on nearly 40 years of experience.

In addition to First Republic, Ward has previous experience working with Smith Barney and E.F. Hutton.

“We are thrilled to join William Blair’s Private Wealth team, a group with a long-standing reputation for unique investment solutions, a strong balance sheet, and a staunch commitment to advisor-led management of their business,” Ward added. “Our clients will benefit greatly from the vision and collective resources the firm offers.”

The Warren group, which consists of M. Warren, and J. Warren, and senior client relationship associate Cindy Rosendale, has more than 70 years of experience in wealth management and $425m in client assets from their former business.

John Warren

The group hails from Morgan Stanley and both advisors were formerly employed by Citigroup (Smith Barney).

M. Warren and J. Warren are also certified financial planners.

“With our move to William Blair we join a team that shares our commitment to client service and offers a robust, independent platform,” both Warrens said in a joint statement. “The firm’s partnership model and boutique culture build upon its holistic resources and growth-oriented investment outlook.”

Mark Warren

As of March 31 2023, William Blair’s wealth management business led $58bn in private wealth assets.

It has expanded notably over the past ten years and now combines the resources of a large company with the personalised service and culture of a boutique, allowing clients and advisors to tailor their investment strategy, risk tolerance, and comprehensive portfolios.