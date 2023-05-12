Value Partners, the UK branch of the independent Hong Kong-based asset management firm Value Partners Group, announced that it transferred to new headquarters in the city of London to continue growing its presence in the UK, European, and Middle Eastern regions.

The opening of the new office is at City Tower, 40 Basinghall Street, London EC2V 5DE.

This demonstrates Value Partners’ dedication to the UK by providing enough room for the expanding team and bringing the company’s London-based clients closer to them.

Value Partners Managing Director of EMEA Business, David Townsend, said: “Value Partners has been active in the UK for several years now and remains committed to helping institutional and wholesale investors meet both theirs and their clients’ needs, as they invest in Greater China and Asia”.

“As a firm, we have had a constant focus on the Greater China and Asian markets for the past thirty years. Our longevity, deep experience and specialisation makes Value Partners almost uniquely positioned to help investors navigate the risks and opportunities presented by these exciting markets”, he added.

As one of Asia’s largest independent asset management firms, Value Partners seeks to provide world-class investment services and solutions.

The firm controlled $6.4 bn in assets as of March 31st, 2022.

Since its foundation in 1993, Value Partners has been a specialised value investor in Greater China and Asia.

In November 2007, it became the first asset management firm to be listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company has offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and London, in addition to its headquarters in Hong Kong.

Value Partners’ investing strategies in Asia Pacific for institutional and individual customers include stocks, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternatives in Asia Pacific, EMEA, and the US.