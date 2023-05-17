Suntera Global has announced the purchase of Carey commercial (Carey), a boutique fund, corporate, and private wealth services provider, as the business seeks to gain scale in a key growth sector.

This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Carey presently offers a comprehensive variety of professional, administrative, and accounting services to a prominent portfolio of fund managers, big institutions, UHNWs, and family offices all over the world.

It has over 45 years history in the industry with a staff of 80 professionals.

Currently, the Guernsey service from Suntera is complemented and improved by Carey’s corporate and private wealth offering.

A wide range of fund services are offered by Carey’s quickly expanding fund administration division, such as a full-service fund administration, directorship services, listing services, investor services, company secretarial and corporate governance, risk and compliance services, and international reporting (FATCA & CRS).

Guernsey is also now a new tier one fund jurisdiction for the company.

David Hudson, group CEO, Suntera Global, said:

‘’The addition of Carey, a high-quality business with an impressive, closely aligned team and a strong track record across all three divisions, to our strategically important and fast-growing Guernsey business is a great milestone.

This acquisition forms part of our ongoing strategy of continuously developing our offering and capability to further enhance the services offered to our clients in each of our tier one jurisdictions.’’

Jim Gilligan, managing director, Carey, commented:

‘‘We are excited to be joining Suntera Global and the opportunity to continue our growth journey by being part of a successful global business which provides a wider range of services and jurisdictions to our clients.

The culture of Suntera has been evident through our discussions and it was key for Carey to be part of a group with an aligned culture. Suntera is also fully committed to high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, as are we, as well as adhering to the same ethics and responsible practices, which is the cornerstone of Carey.

We look forward to working with David and the wider Suntera team.’’