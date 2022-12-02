Israel’s Shield raises $20m in Series B round

The firm monitors financial institutions’ electronic communication data. Credit: Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Shield, an Israel-based workplace intelligence platform, has secured an investment of $20m in its Series B financing led by Macquarie Capital .

The round was also joined by UBS ’ venture and innovation unit UBS Next , OurCrowd and Mindset Ventures .

Shield CEO and co-founder Shiran Weitzman said: “We’re thrilled to be able to begin work with UBS on multiple levels – as a client and now as an investor in our latest funding round.

“This further proves that there is an immediate market need for a modern, proactive solution that supercharges surveillance across communication channels and that Shield is well-positioned to meet that need.”

The company, which employs over 100 people, intend to boost its growth in existing markets and enter new markets such as the US.

The Israeli firm monitors and manages financial institutions’ electronic communication data.

It leverages AI, natural language processing, and visualization capabilities to helps financial institutions mitigate risk and meet regulatory compliance standards.

The company raised $15m in its Series A funding round in the beginning of this year. David Standen at Macquarie Capital said: “Shield’s impressive growth over the past year has been driven by the need for a leading-edge platform that can be rapidly implemented, and our latest investment confirms our belief in the company’s plans for further market expansion.”