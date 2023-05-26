Saxo Bank has announced that it has surpassed $100 bn in client assets. This milestone highlights Saxo Bank’s expansion in terms of customers and deposits and reinforces its status as a top financial service provider in spite of the adverse macroeconomic environment.

Passing $100 bn in client assets is merely another milestone in Saxo Bank’s three-decade history.

It took 25 years to reach the $20 bn mark, and just five years to more than the main measure and break through the $100 bn barrier.

Saxo Bank’s dedication to transparency and client-centricity sets it apart from its competitors and has played a significant role in increasing client assets over the past year while central banks in important markets increased interest rates.

In contrast to many other banks and brokers, Saxo Bank passes on rate increases to its clients, ensuring that they benefit from the higher interest rates immediately and automatically.

Clients can optimise their investment strategy while earning a fair rate of return on their uninvested funds with no lock-ins or minimum holding periods due to this proactive approach.

As a result, Saxo Bank’s growing clientele can react to emerging market possibilities with trust and agility.

Kim Fournais, founder and CEO, commented:

“We are humbled and honoured by our clients’ trust, which has propelled us to reach this historic milestone of surpassing USD 100 billion in client assets. This showcases our ability to support our growing number of clients and partners, navigate challenging markets, and deliver a robust investment experience and platforms tailored to our clients’ needs.

When we look behind the trend, we can see that clients continuously trust us with a larger share of their wealth whether it’s benefiting from our attractive interest rates on deposits, asset management solutions, or leveraging our trading platforms to seize opportunities across global markets and asset classes.

We remain fully dedicated to further investing in improving the client experience to empower our clients with the knowledge, resources, and guidance needed to thrive in today’s challenging economic environment and work towards reaching their financial goals.”

Additionally, the Danish financial supervisory authority (FSA) is now working to designate Saxo Bank as a systemically important financial institution (SIFI) later this year.