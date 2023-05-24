Hiroaki Ohhigashi

S64, a trusted technology and alternative partner to the leading asset managers and private banks worldwide, has named Hiroaki Ohhigashi head of Japan.

The Asia-Pacific area (APAC) is a critical growth market for the company, and Ohhigashi will help S64’s sustained growth there by increasing its private markets and technology solutions portfolio.

He will oversee S64’s expansion and provide its innovative knowledge in alternatives to the growing Japanese market from his base in Tokyo.

With over three decades of experience in global markets, asset management, and wealth management, Ohhigashi is a seasoned professional who brings a wealth of knowledge.

As head of Japan wealth management capital markets at UBS, Ohhigashi was responsible for directing the capital market solutions provided to high-net-worth clients.

Aside from leading sales management at Deutsche asset management Japan and Deutsche securities Japan, Ohhigashi also served as the former company’s distributor coverage head.

Tarun Nagpal, founder, and CEO at S64, said: “As we continue to build our industry-leading team with the highest-quality professionals, we are delighted to welcome Ohhigashi. Amid growing demand for alternatives solutions, Japan and the wider APAC region is a critical component of S64’s growth plans and we expect it to become a vital part of the business in the near future. Ohhigashi’s reputation and track history of success in the wealth industry will prove to be invaluable in capturing this significant opportunity.”

Hiroaki Ohhigashi added: “I am thrilled to be working with the team at S64 which, together with its clients, is at the forefront of a fundamental shift in how private markets operate, broadening access to new investor types. I look forward to continuing to bridge the opportunity in private markets and providing innovative investment and technology solutions to clients in Japan.”

Ohhigashi will bolster S64’s strengths and sector knowledge to help further create a new era in private markets throughout APAC.

His appointment is the most recent in a string of executive hires to support the company’s explosive expansion.

As S64 grows, further announcements could be expected in Europe in the coming months.

These significant hires occur at a time when private markets solutions are in more demand throughout Europe and Asia-Pacific.