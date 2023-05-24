Dasha Plotnikova and Max Scholey

With the help of local business partners Dasha Plotnikova and Max Scholey, Raymond James has opened an additional branch in Fulham, London.

The new location, known as “Raymond James, Fulham,” will provide specialised investment services in south-west London, as well as to clients across the country.

Their main service will be discretionary investment management, which they will offer jointly.

Complementary cash flow planning will also be advantageous to clients.

Plotnikova and Scholey think their solution is best suited for people who don’t have the time or knowledge to handle their own investments and who want the assurance that their portfolio is being managed by experts.

They are both Chartered Financial Analysts with a keen interest in markets and a desire to build long-term client relationships.

Plotnikova began her financial career at Killik, where she worked on the Research team.

She provided assistance to the desk by managing discretionary fund-based and direct equity portfolios.

Later, she became an investment manager, managing and advising on portfolios of individual shares, funds, and bonds in order to have more engagement with customers.

Scholey started working with Killik in 2013 seeking to work in financial services and serve individuals while creating trustworthy relationships.

Closing in on ten years in a client-facing position, Scholey mixes his passion for helping people succeed with his interest in financial analysis.

He has a wealth of knowledge and experience working with private clients.

Joining Raymond James, Plotnikova said: “Raymond James gives us the perfect middle ground of being able to run our own practice while having the support of the Raymond James network. Within our own branch, we can focus on doing what we do best – building strong client relationships and managing investment portfolios.”

Scholey added: “More and more wealth management companies are moving down the centralised model route. We feel that each client deserves a bespoke portfolio built around them. Partnering with Raymond James allows us the freedom to think about what is best for each client and manage their investments accordingly. Clients will have the security of a big firm and the personalised service of a boutique.”

Jason Cherriman, senior business development manager at Raymond James said: “Dasha and Max are two incredibly talented, smart and forward-thinking wealth managers. They recognise the importance private clients place on the relationship they have with their trusted Wealth Manager. We welcome them to Raymond James, given our aligned values of placing clients first, independence and integrity, and look forward to helping both of them achieve their strategic aims and supporting them with their clients over the coming years.”