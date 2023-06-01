Jamie Rudge

Financial experts Old Mill have announced the appointment of two partners, following a restructuring to allow for faster career progression and growth that has offered more opportunities for personnel.

Jamie Rudge, a chartered accountant, and Duncan Parkes, the firm’s compliance director, have both received promotions to technical partner.

With Rudge and Parke’s promotions, there are now 25 partners overall and seven partners introduced since the reorganisation.

In addition to David Gage’s appointment as head of VAT and partner in October and Amanda Browning’s appointment as the company’s new head of wealth management and partner last month, Jon Orchard, Julia Banwell, and Stephen Martin all received promotions in December.

Rudge is a chartered accountant with extensive experience in financial, accounting, and regulatory issues.

She began working for Old Mill in 2016 as an associate director and is currently the practise assurance principal for the accounting division, where she is in charge of all matters relating to rules, standards, compliance, and risk.

Speaking about her promotion, Rudge said: “I am excited to join the partner group at what is a very exciting time in both the accountancy profession, and Old Mill’s growth. There’s lots of upcoming change in the accountancy world, and I’m keen to help shape Old Mill’s future and embrace these opportunities.”

Early in 2008, Parke’s began working with Old Mill as the compliance manager.

Duncan Parkes

He then became the head of compliance before assuming his current role.

Parkes oversees all aspects of regulation, standards, compliance, and risk for the company’s financial planning division as a board member of Old Mill financial planning.

Commenting on his promotion, Parkes said: “To become a partner in Old Mill at such an exciting time in the evolution of the financial planning profession is something I am very proud of. The opportunities that exist for Old Mill in the financial planning space are huge and to be able to help shape our future is very exciting.”

Kevin Whitmarsh, CEO of Old Mill concluded: “Jamie and Duncan are both exceptional at what they do, not only keeping us in line with our respective regulatory bodies but also helping with technical training and helping shape the business strategically to the highest standards. Their hard work and commitment to quality are shown by the impact they have made on the work we do with our clients, our colleagues, and the communities in which we operate. They both demonstrate our firm’s values by delivering an ongoing commitment to ensuring all the work we are excited to see more from them both in their new roles as partner.”