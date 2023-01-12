Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has hired Patrick Lutz as head of wholesale distribution, Switzerland.

Based out of the company’s new Zurich office, Lutz will report to Steven de Vries, head of wholesale distribution for Europe, UK and Latin America.

Lutz, in this newly created role, will be responsible to develop the asset manager’s wholesale business in Switzerland.

Particularly, he will be responsible client acquisition and support across private banks, global financial institutions, cantonal banks, independent asset managers, multi-family offices and wealth managers.

Lutz has over three decades of experience in the Swiss asset management and banking industry.

He is joining LGIM from Franklin Templeton, where he held several senior position over 14 years stints. Most recently he served as country head for Switzerland.

Earlier he also worked for Schroder’s & Co Investment Management, Zürcher Kantonalbank UBS AG, SIX Swiss Stock Exchange und Thurgauer Kantonalbank.

LGIM opened an office in Zurich in October last year and appointed Mauro Gerli as head of institutional, Switzerland as part of strategy to grow business in Europe.

LGIM head of distribution Sarah Aitken said: “Switzerland is an important market and central to LGIM’s European growth strategy.

“We believe the appointments of Patrick Lutz and Mauro Gerli will enable closer collaboration and support for both new and existing clients, and allow us to further develop our business in the region.”