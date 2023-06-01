Glacier Dreams Refik Anadol 2023 RAS

As part of this year’s Art Basel, Swiss private bank Julius Bär will unveil the third chapter of media artist Refik Anadol’s “Glacier Dreams” project in Basel.

The bank commissioned for this multi-sensory artwork, which will be displayed in sections at various locations throughout the globe.

‘Glacier Dreams’ debuted as an immersive area at Art Dubai 2023 and then as a sizable projection at this year’s ‘i Light Singapore’ festival.

From June 12 to June 18 2023, with the exception of Wednesday, June 14th, “Glacier Dreams” will be projected onto the Theatre Basel exterior every evening at dusk from 8.30 p.m. to 11.59 p.m.

Anadol is a pioneer in the aesthetics of data and artificial intelligence as well as a director and immersive media artist.

“Glacier Dreams” is among his most visually appealing works.

It is part of Julius Bar’s NEXT initiative, which looks at how art, science, and technology interact and promotes the identification of megatrends.

A dedicated curatorial team, led by Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine, London, chose the artist.

For Glacier Dreams, Anadol processed a dataset of visual data culled from institutional and online archives as well as individually taken pictures in Iceland.

The final audio-visual artwork also incorporates olfactory elements, using glacier data and a cutting-edge artificial intelligence model.

Larissa Alghisi, chief communications officer, Julius Bar says: “Exploring trends that shape our future is part of our role as wealth managers. With his visionary work, Refik Anadol is the ideal ambassador for this endeavour. We are exceptionally pleased to be able to show the next chapter of ‘Glacier Dreams’ in our home market, with this impactful public projection in Basel.”

Anadol adds: “I am delighted to bring ‘Glacier Dreams’ to Switzerland for the first time. ‘Glacier Dreams’ is our studio’s long-term research and art project at the intersection of multi-sensory experiences, machine learning and environmental studies. We hope to illuminate the danger of glaciers disappearing across the globe but in a way that brings hope, inspiration, and joy to humanity.”