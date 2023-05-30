With a sizable influx of new employees at its Basel location, Julius Bär is continuing its expansion in its home country of Switzerland.

On May 1st, 2023, the bank welcomed Gabriele Klass as a relationship manager; June 1st, 2023, will see André Giehl assume leadership of a local team of HNWI relationship managers; and on August 1st, 2023, Salvatore Cuppuleri will join as a relationship manager in Basel.

Klass has more than 28 years of expertise in the finance sector.

She joins Julius Bär from Basler Kantonalbank, where she spent the previous four years managing relationships with UHNWIs and corporate clients in private banking. She had held a variety of jobs at several Basel financial institutions, including UBS, Credit Suisse, and bank Safra Sarasin.

Klass is a qualified financial advisor with a degree in lic.iur from the University of Basel.

Giehl is a seasoned financial professional.

He had been with Credit Suisse for about 13 years, mostly in Basel, where he worked as a client adviser in private banking, mostly for UHNWI clients as well as entrepreneurs and executives.

Giehl is a Swiss association of quality accredited wealth management advisor (CWMA).

Cuppuleri has spent approximately 25 years in the financial industry.

After working in management for five years at Raiffeisenbank Möhlin, he transferred to Neue Aargauer Bank, where from 2009 to 2020 he was the deputy head of private banking Fricktal. He had spent the previous two years as a client adviser at Credit Suisse private banking.

Cuppuleri holds a federal financial planning diploma.

Thorsten Hartmann, branch manager of Julius Baer in Basel, said: “I am very pleased that we can further strengthen our position in and around Basel with Gabriele Klass, André Giehl, and Salvatore Cuppuleri – all three very experienced, competent, and locally well-connected professionals. With this reinforcement, we are responding to the growing needs of our clients with complex financial situations, serving them even better and more holistically in the entire area of Basel in the future.”