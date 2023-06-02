Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

Janus Henderson has introduced a new joint venture with Privacore Capital, an open-architecture distributor and trusted advisor for alternative investment products designed for private wealth clients.

Janus Henderson’s strategic goals to diversify and expand its company are in line with this approach.

With a strong leadership team and access to a rapidly expanding market in a strategically significant area of the business where Janus Henderson clients have requested exposure, Privacore will take advantage of this opportunity.

The company is better positioned to grow alongside its clients as a result of this decision, which also strengthens Janus Henderson’s standing as a potential partner in strategic M&A in the private and alternative asset classes.

“We recognize that the democratisation of alternatives among private wealth clients is still in the early stages, and this trend presents a significant opportunity for firms with strong relationships with retail intermediaries—like Janus Henderson—to expand the breadth and quality of alternative investment solutions for clients,” said Janus Henderson CEO, Ali Dibadj.

The market for alternatives as a whole is $12trn, and during the following five years, assets are anticipated to roughly double in size.

Globally, high-net-worth investors hold $80trn in assets, and it is anticipated that they will be a major force behind the rise of the private markets.

Across private equity, debt, real estate, infrastructure, and other non-traditional asset classes, Janus Henderson anticipates that Privacore will play a significant role in bridging the gap between alternative asset managers and end investors.

This will be accomplished through diligence, investor education, portfolio construction, and client service.

Brendan Boyle and Bill Cashel, two industry veterans with a demonstrated track record of establishing top distribution platforms will serve as the company’s principals and will oversee Privacore.

“Privacore’s mission to partner with the best-in-class managers of alternative investments, paired with extensive relationships at wirehouses, broker dealers, and RIAs, creates value on both ends of the spectrum—accelerating GP fundraising and bringing differentiated, institutional-quality investment opportunities to a set of clients that are notably under-allocated to alternatives today,” added Brendan Boyle, Privacore CEO, principal & co-founder.

Subject to necessary regulatory permissions, the company intends to officially commence the collaboration near the middle of the year and engage with clients and GPs in the second half of 2023.