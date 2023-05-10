Investec bank has appointed two new managing directors to its PLC advisory team.

In the consumer and leisure industries, Oliver Cardigan has joined the group as managing director.

He had previously worked at Numis and Rothschild and was the head of consumer – investment banking at Panmure Gordon.

Cardigan has been participant in over 50 mergers and acquisitions as well as equity capital market transactions in the retail, consumer goods, the digital consumer, travel, and leisure industries. He intends on developing Investec’s connections to both listed and private businesses in these sectors.

Following Edward Knight, managing director at Investec and industry expert in the technology, media, and telecommunications, the appointment was announced.

Knight joins Investec after more than seven years at Peel Hunt, most recently as head of TMT investment banking.

He has 20 years of expertise in the financial services industry and has worked in the UK advising divisions of Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.

The past two years, Knight managed equity fundraisers from small and mid-cap sector totaling over £500m, and he has advised on more than 60 transactions.

With a primary focus on software, semi-conductors, tech consultancies, and media platforms, he will broaden Investec’s existing strong PLC advisory skills in the technology, media, and healthcare sectors.

Jonathan Arrowsmith, head of UK investment banking at Investec, said:

“The appointment of Olly and Ed will enhance our existing sector expertise and expand our strong and growing PLC advisory team. We have an excellent track record in supporting exciting UK companies across IPOs, M&A and fundraises and are expecting to see an uptick in these kinds of deals as the year progresses and the market improves.”

Over 130 firms listed on the London stock exchange and AIM, as well as over 1,000 institutional investors in the UK, North America, and Europe, receive assistance from Investec’s PLC team.

Investec have worked on demergers and IPOs with firms such as Melrose Industries, Fever-Tree, Blue Prism, and FDM group.

The UK PLC advisory team consists of 45 people with a mix of sector-specific and general knowledge.