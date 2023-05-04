FinaMaze, the ADGM-based AI Digital wealth manager, has announced the appointment of Michael McManus-Schouchana to its advisory board.

Schouchana, a reputable business development expert with over 20 years of global experience, will spearhead FinaMaze’s strategic expansion and development in Europe.

Schouchana has worked for major firms such as Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan in the United States, as well as Capgemini, IBM, HP, and Oracle in Europe. Before joining FinaMaze, he was the regional partner manager at Temenos, where he was in charge of Western and South Europe.

“FinaMaze is thrilled to welcome Michael to our team,” said Mehdi Fichtali founder and CEO of FinaMaze.

“His unique perspective and extensive knowledge of the European market will be invaluable as we expand our footprint across Europe. We look forward to the remarkable accomplishments we will achieve together.”

According to an Accenture poll, there is a growing demand in Europe for AI-powered asset management solutions.

64% of senior executives from European banks and wealth management organisations are now utilising or plan to employ AI-powered solutions within the next three years.

Furthermore, 94% of respondents believe that AI-powered tools will play a larger role in the wealth management industry in the coming years.

This demonstrates the growing acceptability and demand for AI-powered investing solutions in Europe, making now a great opportunity for FinaMaze to enter the market.

FinaMaze is dedicated to addressing long-standing investment sector difficulties in the region and beyond.