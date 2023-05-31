Exness funded the education of three students through a partnership with the University of Cape Town (UCT), the oldest and most prestigious university in South Africa. Adam Vere was pursuing an honours degree in computer science, and Thato Thapo and Sipho Nkele were both pursuing postgraduate degrees in applied mathematics.

Exness, a multi-asset broker, expanded its Exness Fintech Scholarship initiative in South Africa to recognise and honour students who excel in the academic disciplines of computer science and applied mathematics.

This is the first time a broker has given scholarships to South African university students, allowing them to further their study at the postgraduate level.

Exness and UCT selected the students based on stringent academic requirements and individual interviews.

The purpose of the programme is to provide students with ICT potential with the chance to further their academic studies and pursue a career in the technology sector.

“We are delighted to award these scholarships to Adam, Thato, and Sipho, three young people who show impeccable talent and potential in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics”, Martin Throrvaldsson, Exness head of CSR, commented.

“Exness is committed to giving back to the communities it operates in and the Exness Fintech Scholarship program is a prime example of this. Through this program, three deserving students who may not have had the opportunity otherwise will pursue their academic dreams in ICT fields.’’

Stafford Bomester, head of fundraising at the University of Cape Town added, “At University of Cape Town, our aim is to ‘Unleash human potential to create a fair and just society’ – in the core academic functions, the cross-cutting responsibilities of transformation and social responsiveness, and the systems that support and sustain UCT’s work. We strive to connect with like-minded visionary partners like Exness to aid us to reach our mission. We are appreciative of this partnership with Exness, and we continue to be optimistic to further expand our partner network.’’

Deserving students in Cyprus have previously received scholarships under the Exness Fintech Scholarships initiative; however, in 2023–2024, it will also be available in Vietnam, Thailand, and Seychelles.