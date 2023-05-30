In response to rising investor demand, Connection Capital, a private client alternative investment specialist, has named Michael Mowlem as chief investment officer to oversee its direct private equity and broader alternative investments offering.

Mowlem, who has more than 25 years of experience in the private equity sector, most recently served as CEO and managing director of LGV Capital, the mid-market private equity investment division of Legal and General group plc.

Along with a number of NED and board positions further roles include head of private equity at Sandaire, the multi-family office wealth management company, and more recently, as a direct equity consultant to Aviva Capital Partners.

He spent nine years at Hambros Bank where he started his M&A career.

As Connection Capital’s new chief investment officer, Mowlem will be in charge of establishing and managing the company’s direct investment, co-investment, and alternative funds product lines.

Claire Madden, founder and managing partner, said: “We are delighted with Michael’s appointment. He brings a wealth of relevant experience to our business, which will be invaluable as we target continued growth. We are currently seeing record levels of new clients joining our platform, eager to diversify their portfolios through access to private equity and other alternative investments. Despite a slowdown in H2 2022, fundraising has regained momentum in 2023 and we expect this to continue apace as macro conditions become more positive.”

Mowlem added: “Connection Capital has a clear mission: to provide individual investors with access to private equity and other alternative investment opportunities, which are usually only available to institutional investors. As a long-standing client of the firm, I have been impressed by the quality and breadth of investments sourced and managed by the team and was delighted when the opportunity arose to join the firm as chief investment officer to help build on this track record as it continues to grow.”