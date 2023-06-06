Jeffrey Smith, head of wealth management at Cambridge Trust

Jeffrey Smith has been appointed as the new leader of Cambridge Trust company’s wealth management division, a part of Cambridge Bancorp.

Jennifer Pline, who will retire at the end of June, is replaced in the position by Smith.

Smith is a seasoned executive in the New England banking industry and he joins Cambridge Trust with more than 35 years of experience.

He is well-positioned to guide the company’s wealth management team into the future due to his roots in local banking and experience building new relationships.

“With a growing footprint in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, we are well poised to deliver our wealth management capability to clients and prospective clients in the region,” said Denis K. Sheahan, chairman, president, and CEO.

“We are grateful for the years of leadership that Jennifer has delivered for our wealth management clients and are excited to welcome Jeff to build upon that foundation to lead the next phase of growth.”

To create the leading private bank and wealth management company in the area, Smith will collaborate with a group of over 70 specialists and their colleagues at Cambridge Trust.

Prior to working at Rockland Trust for more than 20 years, he was employed at Scudder, Stevens.

Smith has a B.A. from the University of Vermont and holds the certifications of CFP and CRPC.

“Cambridge Trust’s reputation and history as a conservatively managed and client-focused institution is well known in the marketplace. I am delighted to be joining the wealth management team to bring further growth in high touch, customized personal solutions to clients as a local bank,” added Smith.

“I’m thrilled to lead the wealth management team as we accelerate our work with clients and prospects.