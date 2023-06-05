Tom Road

With the addition of two senior hires to its Singapore branch, Barclays Private Bank has increased its presence in Asia.

Tom Road has been given the title of deputy head, and will report to Evonne Tan, who is the head of Barclays Private Bank, Singapore.

As a senior banker, Road will be responsible for advancing the private bank’s rapid growth goals in Singapore and serving the needs of UHNW and global family offices in Singapore.

Road, who spent the previous 13 years working for Barclays Private Bank in London covering UHNW and global family offices, has moved to Singapore to begin his new position.

Before working for Barclays, Road was a senior attorney at Linklaters, focused on M&A for real estate customers, which included sovereign wealth funds, publicly traded firms, and private investors.

Barclays Private Bank in Singapore has also appointed Wengmun Loh as head of dealing and derivatives.

Wengmun Loh

Since joining Barclays in 2008, Loh has held many positions, most recently serving as head of UK direct access for the London-based Barclays Private Bank.

Loh will relocate to Singapore for his new position and will be in charge of expanding Barclays Private Bank, Singapore’s trading, and capital markets capabilities.

He will report locally to Ken Sze, head of investments Asia, and to Aurelien Callegari, global co-head of capital markets and head of structured products.

Loh has more than 30 years of trading experience in a range of asset classes, including derivatives, foreign exchange, equities, and fixed income.

He has held positions on the trading desks of HSBC, Société Générale, and Bloomberg LP.

In his previous role, Loh oversaw the dealing and sales trading desks in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mumbai for Barclays wealth, Asia.

Evonne Tan, head of Barclays Private Bank, Singapore, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Tom and Wengmun to the team at this exciting chapter of growth for Barclays Private Bank in Singapore. Both Tom and Wengmun have experience in working with some of the largest and most sophisticated Family Offices and UHNWIs in the UK and Europe, making them instrumental additions to the Barclays Private Bank team in Singapore.”

Jean-Christophe Gerard, CEO, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, added: “As the needs of Family Office clients in Singapore change and evolve, Barclays Private Bank Singapore continues to see significant growth. Singapore serves as a strategically important location for Barclays in Asia, where we have a robust client base and a unique proposition. These new appointments will strengthen our presence here and allow us to further meet the investment and banking needs of Family Offices and UHNW clients in the region.”

“Both Tom and Wengmun have been part of Barclays for several years so are well practiced in bringing Barclays’ global network and bespoke solutions to clients, helping them invest for tomorrow, and influence it.”