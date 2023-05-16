Sam Buckingham has joined the abrdn portfolio solutions team as an investment manager, reporting to Darren Ripton, head of investments.

Buckingham joins from the global wealth management company Kingswood Group, where he worked as an investment analyst.

Prior to that, from 2016 to May 2019, he served as a portfolio manager at Thomas Miller wealth management, which Canaccord Genuity wealth management bought.

Buckingham was also listed among the Top 30 under 30 by Citywire wealth manager in April 2022.

On the MPS investment team, Buckingham will collaborate closely with the other highly skilled investment managers with a focus on developing investment solutions that offer clients strong risk-adjusted returns.

This is a new position that has been added to the recently extended MPS operations team managed by Wayne Smith.

The hire comes after the company pledged in its annual results to invest in and extend the MPS brand by partnering with financial planning firms.

It intends to continue scaling the MPS, building on its recent healthy growth in assets under management (AUM).

AUM was £2.3 bn in 2023, up from just over £900m four years earlier at the start of 2019.

Along with AUM growth, an appealing track record has been established, with the MPS routinely outperforming the ARC benchmarks since inception.

Over one, three, and five years, the medium risk abrdn MPS 3 exceeded its ARC sterling balanced benchmark as of March 31st, 2023.

Darren Ripton, head of investments, abrdn portfolio solutions said: “We are thrilled that Sam has joined the abrdn Discretionary team. The knowledge and experience that he has gain in previous roles coupled with the enthusiasm that he has demonstrated, made him the ideal choice to help further support and grow our managed portfolio solutions offering”.

Buckingham added: “I am delighted to be joining abrdn at such an important time, as well as a team that has built an attractive MPS proposition with a strong track record. I look forward to working with them, aiming to deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns and provide a great overall service for our clients.”