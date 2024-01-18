Commerzbank and asset manager Aquila Capital have agreed a strategic partnership.

As part of the collaboration, Commerzbank will acquire a 74.9% stake in Aquila Capital. The asset manager, as the seller, reaffirms its long-term commitment to the company and will continue to play a leading role in shaping its future growth.

Aquila Capital can now extend its offering in clean energy, green infrastructure, and sustainable real estate investment solutions. The partnership is aimed at significantly accelerating Aquila’s growth and developing the firm into a leading asset manager for sustainable investment strategies in Europe.

Furthermore, the asset manager is expected to benefit from Commerzbank’s strong brand and its broad distribution of almost 11 million private and corporate clients, 26,000 corporate client groups and a global network.

Thomas Schaufler, member of the board of managing directors responsible for Private and Small-Business Customers at Commerzbank, said: “As the bank for Germany, we have the ambition to actively shape the sustainable transformation of the economy and to direct financial flows into green projects. The strategic partnership with Aquila Group and the majority stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft are a growth accelerator for our engagement in sustainable investments. Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft excellently complements our expertise in Commerzbank and Commerz Real. With the transaction, we are significantly increasing the range of products in sustainable asset management for our customers and will expand our market position even faster. We are very well positioned with Yellowfin, Commerz Real, our stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft and our asset management.”

Roman Rosslenbroich, CEO and co-founder of Aquila Group, commented: “Since 2006, the core focus of our business at Aquila Group has been to contribute to the decarbonisation of the global economy. The shift towards renewable energy and a ’green industrialisation’ opens up investment opportunities that not only offer attractive returns, but will also become increasingly important due to the rapidly growing capital requirements in the coming years. Against this backdrop, we are intensifying our efforts to mobilise private capital. The partnership with Commerzbank significantly expands our client network, facilitates the swift development of new, attractive investment products aimed at a net-zero economy and strengthens Aquila Group’s position in the market. Together with Commerzbank, we plan to significantly enhance Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft’s prominent role as a sustainable real asset investor and expand it internationally.”

Neither Commerzbank or Aquila have disclosed the financial details of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.