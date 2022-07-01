Colliers to pick controlling interest Versus Capital

Canada-based diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers has brokered a deal to purchase 75% ownership interest in Versus Capital.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is subject to regulatory approvals.

Versus Capital is a US-based alternative real asset management firm with around $6.0bn of assets under management (AuM).

The firm provides alternative real asset investment solutions through actively managed, perpetual-life funds. It also offers investment products through a group of registered investment advisors (RIAs) across the country.

Related

The partnership with Colliers is expected to help Versus expand its investment offerings. The firm also plans to capitalise on a range of solutions provided by Colliers’’s investment management platform.

Colliers co-CIO Zach Michaud said: “Our partnership with Versus is an important first step in accelerating Colliers’ global private wealth distribution capability, which is becoming increasingly important alongside our world-class institutional limited partner relationships.

“We are excited to help the Versus team offer new products to individual investors and their private wealth advisors across the US.”

Versus’ co-founders and senior leadership team, who will retain 25% ownership in the firm, will continue to lead the business under Colliers’ perpetual partnership model that aims to offer long-term alignment and stability for investors.

Commenting on the deal, Versus co-founder and CEO Mark Quam said: “Colliers has a highly recognised global brand and platform, and they will be a perfect partner to us going forward. They are entrepreneurial and a permanent source of capital who shares our desire to accelerate our growth going forward.

“We were also attracted to Colliers’ decentralised operating model, significant insider ownership and proven track record of success. On behalf of my co-founders and the rest of the partners and professionals at Versus we are extremely excited about our future and look forward to working with Colliers in the years to come.”