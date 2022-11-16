Collective Liquidity targets unicorn shareholders with new wealth platform

The liquidity and risk management tool provides unicorn shareholders with valuation inputs. Credit: PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay.

Wealth management tech platform Collective Liquidity has introduced a new solution for unicorn shareholders.

The liquidity and risk management tool provides unicorn shareholders with valuation, diversification and liquidity inputs.

The firm’s new Private Market Valuation Algorithm is capable of examining thousands of pricing indicators and company valuation data to track the value of multiple unicorns.

By logging into the platform, shareholders and others can obtain instant valuations on their shares.

Shareholders will also have transparency on the prices as the platform will trade at the prices shown, stated Collective Liquidity.

In addition, Collective Liquidity has closed its Series A Preferred financing round, brining the total fund, including debt and equity, raised by the company to around $100m.

Early stage fintech investor Lampros Capital led the equity portion of the fundraising, while WebBank and Medalist Partners provided fund for the debt portion of the investment round.

Collective Liquidity CEO and co-founder Greg Brogger said: “We founded Collective Liquidity because we recognised unicorn shareholders still lacked easy access to liquidity and other basic financial solutions.

“We felt there had to be a much more efficient way to connect shareholders with capital and investors with exposure to the unicorn asset class.”

Collective Liquidity noted that its Collective Exchange Fund is designed to help unicorn shareholders to minimise the financial risk triggered by over concentration.

Lampros Capital official Phil Trahanas said: “The Collective Exchange Fund will function as a kind of ‘liquidity utility’ for the growth equity ecosystem by matching employees in need of immediate, tax-advantaged liquidity and risk reduction with investors looking to allocate to a transparent, liquid, diversified portfolio of unicorns.”