The office will be managed by several senior investment directors and support employees and opened in August 2023.

Ed Mawle, Charles Lawson, Charlotte Selby-Rickards, and Charlie Purves are among the investment directors that have recently joined CBAM.

Located at the Quadrangle, the office is a freshly rebuilt property at the intersection of Imperial Square and the Promenade in the centre of Cheltenham’s Central Business District.

Furthermore, the launch of the Cheltenham office is a reflection of CBAM’s continuous regional expansion plan and the significance of making sure CBAM is among the top workplaces in UK wealth management.

With a strong regional presence, CBAM’s investment managers have the flexibility to live and work practically anywhere in the UK, recognising that talent and success can be found wherever.

Giles Marshall, head of bespoke at CBAM, expressed: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Cheltenham, following some significant hires in the region over the last year. The growth of our bespoke investment offering is key for CBAM, and our new dedicated office will further expand the availability and quality of our services. Alongside this, we know our clients value a personal and local connection with their investment managers, which helps develop understanding and trust, and builds relationships that last decades.’’

To private clients and qualified advisers, Close Brothers Asset Management offers a comprehensive array of advising, investment management, and self-directed services.

The company has offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Chichester, Edinburgh, Farnham, Gatwick, Glasgow, Guernsey, London, Manchester, Midlands, Newcastle, and Northwich.