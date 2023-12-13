Subject to regulatory approval, Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has agreed to acquire Bottriell Adams, chartered financial planners LLP, an IFA situated in Dorset.

Established in 2004 and situated in the hub of Dorset, Bottriell Adams currently manages over £220m in assets on behalf of its small businesses and high net worth clientele.

Furthermore, as per the arrangement, Bottriell Adams’ partners, financial planners, and support staff will all join CBAM.

Managing partner, Gary Bottriell stated: “CBAM’s client and colleague centred values closely align with ours which gives me every confidence in this partnership. Our clients will benefit from the same professional and personal approach that we offer alongside CBAM’s scale, including its widely recognised research capability, financial planning offering and wider investment management services. I look forward to joining the team.”

Additionally, the acquisition contributes to CBAM’s expansion plan by broadening the company’s regional reach in the South West.

London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cheltenham, Chichester, Chester, Dorset, Farnham, Gatwick, Manchester, Newcastle, Northwich, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Guernsey are the current locations of CBAM.

John Edmeads, head of wealth planning at Close Brothers Asset Management, added: “I am delighted to welcome Bottriell Adams to the CBAM family, another acquisition which further underlines the fact that we are a dynamic and growing business. Not only are Bottriell Adams hugely successful, they have built a culture that aligns with ours at CBAM perfectly. Our success is built on our dedication to put clients at the centre of everything we do and Bottriell Adams share that commitment and focus. I know that the team will hit the ground running and be a real asset to the wider CBAM business.”