Clearwater Analytics strikes €75m deal to buy JUMP Technology

JUMP Technology has created a platform for investment management sector. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Clearwater Analytics, which offers investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, has signed a deal to purchase France’s JUMP Technology for a sum of €75m.

JUMP Technology has created a modular, technology platform for the investment management sector that covers investment managers, hedge funds, private banks, family offices, among others.

Its software integrates data management, front-middle-back office, and reporting competences in a single platform.

Using the solution, customers can employ a specific tool to address a particular requirement such as portfolio management system (PMS), order management systems (OMS) performance attribution and others.

As part of the latest deal, employees and owners of JUMP Technology will receive as much as 3.8 million restricted stocks in Clearwater in four years from their grant date.

The deal will see transition of 100 people from JUMP Technology to Clearwater Analytics.

Subject to French regulatory approvals, the deal is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

The deal is expected to help Clearwater Analytics in providing an improved platform for the hedge fund and investment management industry.

When incorporated with Clearwater Prism, the JUMP Technology solution will be able to offer an enterprise-class offering for investment managers.

Clearwater Analytics CEO Sandeep Sahai said: “This acquisition furthers Clearwater’s journey to become a multi-product company, gives us immediate scale in Europe, and expands our offering to cover the entire investment lifecycle.

“I have had the pleasure of getting to know JUMP founder Emmanuel Fougeras and his team and their commitment to innovation and building the best platform for their clients is extraordinary.”