Global fintech platform iCapital and post-trading services provider Clearstream are expanding their collaboration to propel the global alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management sector.

The expanded partnership will greatly improve efficiency and remove the operational difficulties associated with investing in private markets.

Through this partnership, Clearstream Fund Centre and Clearstream Vestima users will have access to the extensive selection of private market investment possibilities from asset managers worldwide that are currently available on iCapital Marketplace.

The agreement will make the product open to the Clearstream Fund Services ecosystem, which consists of over 450 distributors, including significant wealth managers and private banks, across over 55 domestic markets worldwide, with clients in over 100 countries.

Moreover, the relationship is an extension of the current one, in which €10bn ($10.6bn) of iCapital funds are currently invested through Clearstream.

As a key element of this collaboration, Clearstream and iCapital will further integrate their technologies to further optimise the administrative and operational procedures for private market investment, leading to notable efficiency gains to satisfy the rising demand for private market investments from the private wealth channel.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Apart from enhancing the ease and effectiveness of investing in private market funds, the technology collaboration also makes use of Clearstream Fund Centre’s digital network and offers smooth connectivity between iCapital Marketplace and Clearstream.

Integrating into Clearstream custody & distribution services will be simple for users of the iCapital Marketplace.

Philippe Seyll, head of Clearstream Fund Services, stated: “By strengthening our partnership with iCapital, we are reinforcing our value proposition to asset managers and distributors, providing them with a dedicated platform to centralise and facilitate safe access across all asset classes – including private market assets. With our ecosystem of scalable, secure, and integrated distribution and processing solutions, we are committed to supporting both ends of the distribution chain with data and services.”

Marco Bizzozero, head of international at iCapital, added: “Wealth creation is increasingly occurring beyond the boundaries of public market opportunities commonly available to most investors. We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Clearstream, which will contribute to our mission to power the world’s alternative investment marketplace and enable wealth managers to access the growth and diversification opportunities that private markets can offer as alternative investments increasingly become a core component of a balanced portfolio.”