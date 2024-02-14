Global fintech platform iCapital and post-trading services provider Clearstream are expanding their collaboration to propel the global alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management sector.
The expanded partnership will greatly improve efficiency and remove the operational difficulties associated with investing in private markets.
Through this partnership, Clearstream Fund Centre and Clearstream Vestima users will have access to the extensive selection of private market investment possibilities from asset managers worldwide that are currently available on iCapital Marketplace.
The agreement will make the product open to the Clearstream Fund Services ecosystem, which consists of over 450 distributors, including significant wealth managers and private banks, across over 55 domestic markets worldwide, with clients in over 100 countries.
Moreover, the relationship is an extension of the current one, in which €10bn ($10.6bn) of iCapital funds are currently invested through Clearstream.
As a key element of this collaboration, Clearstream and iCapital will further integrate their technologies to further optimise the administrative and operational procedures for private market investment, leading to notable efficiency gains to satisfy the rising demand for private market investments from the private wealth channel.
Apart from enhancing the ease and effectiveness of investing in private market funds, the technology collaboration also makes use of Clearstream Fund Centre’s digital network and offers smooth connectivity between iCapital Marketplace and Clearstream.
Integrating into Clearstream custody & distribution services will be simple for users of the iCapital Marketplace.
Philippe Seyll, head of Clearstream Fund Services, stated: “By strengthening our partnership with iCapital, we are reinforcing our value proposition to asset managers and distributors, providing them with a dedicated platform to centralise and facilitate safe access across all asset classes – including private market assets. With our ecosystem of scalable, secure, and integrated distribution and processing solutions, we are committed to supporting both ends of the distribution chain with data and services.”
Marco Bizzozero, head of international at iCapital, added: “Wealth creation is increasingly occurring beyond the boundaries of public market opportunities commonly available to most investors. We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Clearstream, which will contribute to our mission to power the world’s alternative investment marketplace and enable wealth managers to access the growth and diversification opportunities that private markets can offer as alternative investments increasingly become a core component of a balanced portfolio.”