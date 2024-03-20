Richard Weintraub has been named by Citi Private Bank as the new head of the Family Office Group for the Americas.
Weintraub was a member of the Global Family & Institutional Wealth team at UBS, where he served some of the globe’s primary family office clients.
He has a comprehensive understanding of the family office business, solid relationships, and a demonstrated track record of delivering institutional solutions to family offices.
Before joining UBS, Weintraub headed new business for a cross-asset sales and trading organisation at Goldman Sachs and was a founding member of the firm’s middle market sales and trading division, which served institutional family offices and other clients.
His role will be effective from 7 May.
Based in New York and answering to Hannes, Weintraub will expand the family office company in America.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In order to enhance the client experience and give clients access to the entirety of Citi, we are also integrating Wealth Markets’ Solutions resources within the GFO group.
Reporting to their respective GFO cluster directors, Amanda Ens (NAM), Stefano Gilotti (EMEA), and Stephan Lanz (Asia) will be joining the GFO team from the Solutions team.
Under the direction of Lorenzo Frontini, vice chairman of GFO, who presently spearheads endeavours to innovate, grow, and collaborate with bankers and investment counsellors to provide clients with even more value, they will be employed.
Furthermore, Citibank Singapore has completed both of its satellite wealth advising centres, reiterating its renewed enthusiasm for Singapore as a vital strategic site for its wealth business.
Andy Sieg, global head of wealth at Citi, inaugurated the new location at One Holland Village. It joins the Parkway Parade wealth centre, which began serving customers since 18th December last year.
The bank’s Citigold and Citigold Private Client clients can now meet with their relationship managers closer to home, taking advantage of the two newly finished facilities.