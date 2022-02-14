Citi Hong Kong unit accelerates hiring to boost workforce

Citi Hong Kong unit is accelerating its hiring spree and is turning to travel and tourism to fill in the talent gap in the market, reported SCMP.

The bank, which is now planning to add up to 700 new employees this year, has been hiring from the pandemic-hit tourism industry in a bid to raise its employee headcount.

The move follows the exodus of several of the bank’s foreign staff in Hong Kong last year due to the strict quarantine rules in the country.

Citi recruited 1,000 new employees in the country last year, including 300 for its wealth management division.

Citi Hong Kong and Macau chief executive Angel Ng revealed to the publication that a number of newly hired employees are tourism sector employees.

According to Ng, the new recruits from the tourism sector was given training by the bank and the initiative ‘proved to be very successful’ as its branches now acts as both sales and services centre.

She told the publication: “These former airline and tourism industry workers may not have banking work experience, but they know how to provide clients with good service.”

Citi is said to the largest foreign bank in Hong Kong with around 4,600 employees.

Last month, the bank was fined by the Hong Kong’s securities regulator for ‘pervasive dishonest behaviour’ at its Cash Equities business from 2008 to 2018.

Last year, the bank rolled out its digital wealth offering Citi Plus in Hong Kong to serve digital natives via mobile banking.

This offering includes access to range of investment options, including stocks, money market funds, and mutual funds.