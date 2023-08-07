According to the Geneva-based private bank’s statement on Linkedin, Claude Stuker has joined Cité Gestion in Zurich as a client adviser for high-net-worth individuals and family offices in the Middle East, Northwest Africa, and Switzerland.

He had previously worked for UBS’ private banking division in Geneva and Zurich for nearly nine years.

Stuker also served as a client adviser at Banque Internationale à Luxembourg in addition to spending nine years at Credit Suisse in Zurich, India, and Dubai.

Meanwhile, Nicola Presa, a banker with over 25 years of banking industry experience, joins Cité Gestion as a banker specialising in serving family offices and corporate clients.

He spent several years in Italy as a forex trader, commodity market analyst, and eventually investment fund manager at various Italian asset management firms.

Presa moved to Switzerland in 2005 to work as a senior portfolio manager and advisor to institutional and private clients at a number of financial firms.

Cité Gestion provides the best of both worlds in wealth management by opening accounts, depositing assets, and managing them under a FINMA-regulated banking licence.

The banks innovative business strategy allows wealth managers to focus on the heart of their business: the client, their requirements, and objectives.

Swiss shutdowns

This news is different to recent movements with Swiss banks.

Credit Suisse will begin laying off about 80% of its investment banking employees in Hong Kong this week as part of its merger with UBS Group.

Approximately 20 bankers will be exempt from the job cuts that will affect the Credit Suisse investment banking division in the region, according to Reuters.

The majority of the investment bankers employed by Credit Suisse in Asia are based in Hong Kong.