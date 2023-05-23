The Cotswolds branch committee of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment selected James Swaby, chartered FCSI, as its new president.

He will succeed Sandra Paul, a consultant at Prestwood Software.

At Investec wealth and investment, Swaby oversees the region’s portfolio management team as a senior investment director.

Swaby co-manages a family unit trust and controls a variety of strategies for private clients, trusts, and charities, such as multi-asset fund portfolios and international direct stocks.

The CISI Disciplinary & Appeals panel has Swaby as a member.

Prior to beginning his financial services career in Southeast Asia, he earned an honours degree in international business economics from the University of the West of England in Bristol.

He has spent more than 15 years residing in the Cotswolds.

“I am very pleased to assume the role of president of the Cotswolds branch,” Swaby expressed of his appointment.

‘’I would like to thank my predecessor, Sandra Paul, for all her hard work and dedication particularly as her time in office was longer than she had anticipated and coincided with the Covid pandemic.

Despite this, she raised the CISI’s profile with many local schools making sure that as many young people as possible could see financial services as a viable career. I look forward to continuing her work with schools and developing the CPD programme with the branch committee and my fellow members.”

Tracy Vegro, CISI chief executive said: “I want to offer congratulations to James on behalf of all at the CISI. As James notes, Sandra has done a great job and we too want to thank her for all her work at the Cotswolds branch.”