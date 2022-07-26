CION Investment Group snaps up Seven Group

CION Investment Group, an alternative investment solutions platform, has acquired the financial advisor marketing, practice management, and content platform Seven Group.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CION said that the deal expands the value-add services available for financial advisors working with the firm and further bolsters its retail distribution platform.

Seven Group will be rebranded as Advisor I/O as part of the transaction. The firm’s existing leadership and staff will the firm.

Advisor I/O will focus on helping advisers accelerate growth, minimise costs over time, and increase their assets under management (AuM) by offering them content, coaching, and technology.

Commenting on the deal, Seven Group co-founder Alex Cavalieri said: “With this move, CION will further deepen the relationships it has with advisors and be able to serve them even more effectively in two core areas of their businesses – client portfolios and client relationships.

“This also allows us to expand our core offering while leveraging CION’s experience and deep-rooted relationships within the wealth management space.”

CION co-CEO Mark Gatto said: “As we continue to expand how we serve the advisor community in the most robust way possible, with this integration, we can bring more value to financial advisers while enabling them to have more effective and scalable conversations with prospects and clients.”

