Charles Stanley names new strategic partnerships head

Tom Hawkins will be based in London and report to the group's sales head Sean Osborne.

British wealth management company Charles Stanley has reportedly hired Tom Hawkins from Quilter to serve as its head of strategic partnerships.

In his new position based in London, Hawkins will report directly to the group’s sales head Sean Osborne.

Earlier, Hawkins worked as the manager of business development at UK-based Quilter. He was engaged in working alongside regional and national independent financial advisory firms across the UK.

He was also in charge of distribution and marketing roles in other companies including Old Mutual Wealth as well as Skandia before its acquisition by Old Mutual.

In his latest role, Hawkins will be tasked with development and management of the firm’s relationships with its strategic partners that include national advice firms, networks, service providers as well as platforms.

He will also be responsible for promoting the company’s various investment solutions and model portfolios.

The solutions offered by Charles Stanley seek to support clients with inheritance planning, capital growth, income and building tax-efficient portfolios.

Commenting on the new appointment, Osborne noted: “Tom has over 20 years’ experience that he can bring to the table. Most recently in helping build relationships with UK national and regional advice firms.

“In his new role he will continue this work to bring the benefit of Charles Stanley’s exceptional research capabilities and deep understanding of the end client to advice firms across the UK.” Last year, Charles Stanley signed up for the BITA ESG Manager application from BITA Risk to help its investment managers understand exposures, check preference conflicts and evaluate the impact of ESG-driven changes.