The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) gave their final approval for CFE finance group, to complete the acquisition of 60% of RiverRock European capital partners LLP.

The acquisition, which was announced on October 18th, 2022, allows RiverRock to keep its focus on providing specialised solutions to European SMEs as well as alternative solutions to foreign investors.

It also allows CFE finance group to develop and grow its offering in Europe while diversifying its portfolio.

“The acquisition of RiverRock is a significant step in CFE group’s growth strategy and a great opportunity to continue creating value for our investors and clients,” said Mario Cordoni, CFE finance group’s founder and CEO.

“The transaction further increases our presence in European and global alternative investments, consolidate our position in a strategic market and add top-level expertise to our team.”

RiverRock’s chairman and CEO, Michel Péretié, added: “This is an exciting new chapter for RiverRock, its customers, and its employees. With the entry of a solid and highly recognised majority partner such as CFE finance group, RiverRock will further consolidate its strength in private markets.”

“The transaction represents a strategic combination, and our clients will benefit from the development of a broad product offering, integrating RiverRock solutions with those already successfully offered by CFE finance group” stated Giuseppe Leppi, deputy CEO of RiverRock.

“The joint forces of CFE and RiverRock will help further accelerate the growth of both companies.”

BonelliErede served as the transaction’s legal counsel for CFE finance group.

CFE finance group is an investment banking boutique with EUR 1.5bn in assets under management (AUM).

The group was founded in 2001 by Mario Cordoni (CEO) with the goal of easing trade financing not only to, but also from emerging markets.

Established in 2009, RiverRock European capital partners offers small and medium-sized businesses in Europe customised finance solutions as well as alternative investment solutions to investors.

RiverRock provides a wide range of services, including asset management, financial advising, securities brokerage, and technological solutions, and has EUR 1bn in assets under management (AUM).