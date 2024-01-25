Cetera Financial Group has finalised a strategic minority investment in Wilde Wealth Management, an independent wealth management firm and one of the Cetera Advisors community’s firms.
In addition to managing more than $2.8bn in assets under administration (AUA) for customers, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Wilde Wealth also acts as an OSJ for over 42 advisers at nine locations throughout the Southwest.
The innovative team, led by co-founder, CEO, and managing principal Trevor Wilde, AIF, provides clients with a comprehensive, full-service experience that includes investment management, tax preparation, and legacy planning. Since 2007, advisers at Wilde Wealth have been associated with Cetera Advisors.
Jeffrey Buchheister, chief financial officer at Cetera commented: “As a core pillar of our Wealth Hub model and offerings, we are constantly identifying opportunities to strategically partner with advisor practices to best support their business success through all stages. Under Trevor’s leadership and vision, the Wilde Wealth team is poised for an exceedingly bright future of growth and expansion serving clients in new and innovative ways. Through this partnership, we look forward to even closer collaboration with Wilde Wealth in achieving shared goals and growing together to benefit the Wilde Wealth team, advisers and their clients.”
“I am thrilled about the transformative impact our enhanced partnership with Cetera will bring, propelling our growing platform to become the preferred destination for top-tier advisers and high-net-worth clients alike,” added Trevor Wilde, MBA, AIF, founder and CEO of Wilde Wealth Management Group. “We look forward to serving clients and strategically growing our business together with Cetera for years to come.”
In collaboration with advisors, Cetera is offering a comprehensive range of succession alternatives, such as company continuity, adviser-to-adviser support, and full or partial sale choices based on advisor preferences for continued affiliation and practice expansion.
With its agile, patented growth and technological offerings, Cetera has successfully completed over 12 negotiations in the last year, enabling each practice to expand.