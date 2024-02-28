Wealth Access, a consumer data insights platform that unifies and enriches data to create tailored experiences for financial institutions and investment customers, has joined forces with Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the financial adviser Wealth Hub.
To provide an option that simplifies and improves the range of financial services a client receives, advisers and financial institutions can use Wealth Access to generate multiple perspectives of a client’s reliable and current financial picture across brokerage, trust, and digital banking.
The resulting integration will be available to clients of Cetera’s financial institutions and advisers, bringing new advantages for advisers and financial institutions looking to get the most recent information on their clients.
Mike Durbin, CEO of Cetera Holdings stated: “Cetera is proud to consistently lead the industry in providing technology solutions that deliver efficiency for both advisors and clients. This partnership with Wealth Access aligns with our vision as we look toward the future of integrated solutions for our financial institutions and advisers. Wealth Access’ holistic view of client portfolios is a powerful advantage that we know advisers at our financial institutions will find invaluable as they work to better the financial futures of their clients.”
LeAnn Rummel, CEO, and president of Cetera Investment Services added: “Wealth Access’ unique ability to clearly and holistically unify and display a client’s financial portfolio is truly unmatched in the industry. We are excited to partner with an industry leader who embraces the importance of empowering financial institutions and advisers to serve their clients most efficiently and effectively.”
David Benskin, founder, and CEO of Wealth Access commented: “The industry has long needed an efficient solution to gather data from a client’s financial portfolio and have it in one place so advisers can make the most well-informed and accurate decisions in their client’s best interest regarding their assets. At our 2023 Summit, we discussed creating an integrated solution like this, and I am proud to say it now exists. It is the only product that unifies and streamlines data across multiple platforms and integrates this level of detail. Furthermore, our digital banking clients also benefit from access to brokerages and trust via this partnership. Everyone wins.”
Furthermore, earlier this month, Cetera Financial Group announced that Anthony Rosso and the Rosso Financial Group team have joined.
Rosso Financial Group has joined Cetera Wealth Management Group via Allied Wealth Partners (AWP).