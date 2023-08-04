Powell Financial Partners is run by Mickey Powell, CRPC, and Jennifer Powell.

Since 2021, both of the father-daughter team have been connected to Cetera Wealth Partners, a group that is a component of Cetera Advisor Networks.

The acquisition is the most recent demonstration of Cetera’s strategic plan and effort to support advisors at every stage of their professional lives.

It also serves as a useful illustration of Cetera’s succession planning capabilities, which include support for advisor-to-advisor referrals, solutions for business continuity, and practise monetization.

Mickey Powell, the founding investment adviser representative for Powell Financial said: “For the last several years, we have been positioning our business to consistently and securely meet the needs of our clients first and foremost. We have many financial plans in place that we actively monitor and manage, alongside our clients, to help provide the financial security clients need in their retirement years. Cetera provides us the ability to focus more time on what matters most – doing the best job planning and serving our clients.”

The Powell Financial team is concentrated on carrying out its long-term strategic plan, and Powell will continue to work with clients in the upcoming years to assist them in entering their retirement years with comprehensive retirement plans.

Planning, client reviews, and practice operations are coordinated by J. Powell as a trusted advisor to clients.

The trio of financial experts at Powell Financial Partners is completed by a registered assistant and senior relationship manager with over 18 years of expertise in the field.

“Mickey and Jennifer are a shining example of a dedicated and collaborative team that places client interests above all else,” added Tom Halloran, president of Cetera Wealth Partners.

“This partnership represents a closer collaboration that we believe will drive positive results for the Powell team and their clients as part of the Cetera Wealth Partners family. We are honored to partner with the talented Powell Financial team as key leaders at Cetera Wealth Partners, where they are poised for a prosperous future.”