The regulatory clearance allows CATFP to provide its clients with new services and roll out its first investment offerings. Credit: TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay.

Switzerland-based CAT Financial Products (CATFP) has secured an authorisation from The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to function as a securities company.

The approval allows CATFP to provide its clients with new services and roll out its first investment offerings.

The firm, which primarily serves the structured products market, will be able to deliver fresh products, services and trading functions, including brokerage and distribution of financial instruments, hedging transactions, among others.

The regulatory clearance further enables CATFP to create new structured products, actively managed certificates (AMCs) and exchange traded products (ETPs).

Leveraging its own issuing platform, the firm will develop customised products for the Swiss investors.

Initially, CATFP will use its own balance sheet and via an off-balance sheet vehicle to launch structured products on its issuing platform.

To meet the issuer’s legal parameters, a Protected Cell Company (PCC) has already been set up in Guernsey. PCC operates under the brand of 1291 Issuer PCC.

Besides, CATFP stated that it has closed a funding round.

CATFP partner and co-owner David Schmid said: “The investment house license is the logical next step in the development of CATFP.

“Not only does it enable us to provide our clients with an enhanced service offering, but it also creates a unique investment experience while providing the highest levels of flexibility, security and transparency through proprietary products such as AMCs and ETPs.

“We are excited to set new standards with our state-of-the-art structured products issuance platform, in line with our mission to be ALWAYS AHEAD.”

Established in 2012, CATFP currently has branches in Zurich, Geneva, Bern, and Lugano.